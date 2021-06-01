The Atlanta Braves will celebrate Lou Gehrig, the Hall of Famer who inspired the ongoing movement to end Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, during their game with the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Truist Park.
The focus of Lou Gehrig Day will be on remembering the New York Yankees legend's legacy and all those lost to the disease that bears his name, raising awareness and funds for research of ALS, and celebrating the groups and individuals who have led the pursuit for a cure.
June 2 was specifically chosen as the date for Lou Gehrig Day as it marks when Gehrig became the Yankees' starting first baseman, thus cementing the start of his famed streak of 2,130 consecutive games played, as well as the day he died from complications of ALS, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
To help raise awareness and funds for ALS research and family resources, the Braves will launch a charity auction in-game and online for fans to bid on a limited-edition framed Lou Gehrig print from Art of Words and MLB-authenticated autographed memorabilia.
The Braves will also offer a specialty ticket package where $4 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the ALS Association Georgia Chapter. To access the charity auction and the ticket offer, visit Braves.com/ALS. Additionally, the Braves will donate the 50/50 Raffle proceeds from the game to the ALS Association Georgia Chapter.
The team also invited Andra Terry, a game-day employee who has been battling ALS since 2008, and his family to attend the game. Terry is an Atlanta native and is in his 18th season as a game-day employee. He currently works as a fan greeter with his daughter, Andraya.
In addition, players, managers and coaches from both teams, umpires and on-field personnel will wear a commemorative sleeve patch. The Lou Gehrig Day logo, which commemorates the inaugural celebration of the League-wide initiative, will be included on base jewels and on official dugout lineup cards. Fans attending the game are encouraged to wear red, the official color of the ALS Association.
