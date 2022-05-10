Braves fans wanting to watch former Marietta High School standout Dansby Swanson this weekend will have to find Friday's game against the San Diego Padres on Apple TV and Sunday's game on the Peacock Television Network.
Braves fans wanting to watch their games on Friday and Sunday will find them on Major League Baseball's two newest steaming outlets -- Apple TV and the Peacock Television Network.
Neither game will be on regular broadcast TV.
Friday's game against the San Diego Padres (7:20 p.m.) will feature the broadcast crew of Melanie Newman, former Braves outfielder Brian Jordan, and Hannah Keyser in the booth with Brooke Fletcher as the field reporter.
No streaming subscription will be needed to watch the game on Apple TV+, however you will need an Apple TV ID, which is good to use over all Apple devices including the I-Phone. Friday Night Baseball is currently free and does not require a purchase or subscription, however, to access the game fans will need to follow these steps:
Launch the Apple TV app and select the game directly from there or they can go through the MLB.TV app, tap on Apple TV+ Game and they will be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available).
A third way to access the game is to visit https://tv.apple.com/ and log in with or create an Apple ID. When signing up for an Apple ID, fans will be prompted to enter credit card information, but it will not be charged to watch the game.
For Sunday's game against the Padres, fans without the Peacock will be asked to subscribe, and pay for the network, to access the game, which will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Last Sunday, Peacock began live-streaming a game of the week. It's schedule is to broadcast for 18 consecutive Sunday's, with start times for the first six games at 11:30 a.m. and the following 12 beginning at Noon. Each game will feature pregame and post-game shows on Peacock hosted by Ahmed Fareed with analyst Nick Swisher.
Each of the 18 Sunday games on Peacock will be scheduled as the first scheduled MLB game of the day until 1:30 p.m. when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin.
Sunday's game will be called by play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti with former Braves outfielder Andruw Jones and Mark Sweeney providing the analysis.
To access the game on Peacock, fans can follow the following steps: From the MLB.TV app, tap on the Peacock game to be redirected to the Peacock app (where available), or launch the Peacock app and select the game directly from there.
To sign up for a Peacock subscription, visit Peacocktv.com. The cost is $4.99 a month, plus tax.
