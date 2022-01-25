Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; The Commissioner's Trophy is seen in the Atlanta Braves dugout after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Braves players hold the Commissioner's Trophy. Three days after clinching the World Series in Houston, the Atlanta Braves had their hometown hurrah, parading down Cobb Parkway and through The Battery Atlanta before thousands of jubilant fans.
In this photo from November 5, 2021, members of the Atlanta Braves team speak following the World Series Parade at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Braves won the World Series in six games against the Houston Astros winning their first championship since 1995. (Megan Varner/Getty Images/TNS)
The Atlanta Braves are taking their World Series trophy on road.
The championship trophy will tour around the team's Southeastern footprint, with 151 stops scheduled to commemorate 151 years of Braves baseball.
The tour will travel to locations in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina and North Carolina. Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the Commissioner's Trophy, as well as programming by the Braves' entertainment teams, alumni ad more at select locations.
The tour will begin at Colony Square in midtown Atlanta from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. Fans are invited to take photos with the trophy while enjoying music and entertainment with the Heavy Hitters drumline and team mascot Blooper.
“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the postseason," team president and CEO Derek Schiller said in a release. "We are taking this championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,”
Other confirmed stops include:
- the Gresham Park Baseball Complex in DeKalb County for the Morehouse College baseball team's season opener against Tuskegee on Feb. 20.
- the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in Macon on March 27.
- the Braves Country Battles Championship Tournament at Wills Park in Alpharetta on July 9.
- select home games of the team's minor league affiliates, the Gwinnett Braves, Mississippi Braves, Rome Braves and Augusta GreenJackets.
The tour will also include visits to Mobile, Alabama and the southwest Georgia town of Cairo, the respective birthplaces of baseball legends Hank Aaron and Jackie Robinson.
