With the end of the regular season less than two weeks away, some big league help is coming in for the Rome Braves.
Current Atlanta Braves players Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley are scheduled to begin rehab assignments this week with Rome and remain with the Class A affiliate through the remainder of its current homestand.
Barring schedule changes, Swanson is currently slated to play Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, while Riley will play Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Rome.
Rome wraps up a three-game series against Kannapolis on Thursday at State Mutual Stadium with a 7 p.m. first pitch. The Columbia Fireflies then visit for a three-game series to wrap up the current six-game homestand Friday through Sunday.
The team was 4 ½ games back in the South Atlantic League Southern Division standings as of Wednesday evening with a four-game series at Greensboro and a four-game home series against Asheville left to finish Rome’s schedule.
Friday's game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start, while Saturday’s game will begin at 6 p.m. and Sunday's contest is slated to start at 2 p.m.
Swanson, 25, has been on the injured list since July 27 with a right foot contusion. The young shortstop was hitting .265 with 17 home runs and 57 RBIs through 100 games with the Braves this season.
Since making his Major League debut with the Braves in late 2016, Swanson has posted a career average of .249 with 76 doubles, 10 triples, 40 home runs and 184 RBIs in 418 games.
Riley, 22, has been on the injured list since Aug. 8 with a right knee sprain. Since making his Major League debut with the Braves on May 15, Riley has hit .242 with nine doubles, one triple, 17 home runs and 45 RBIs in 66 games.
The outfielder was named National League Rookie of the Month in May, hitting .356 with a .746 slugging percentage, seven homers and 20 RBI in 15 May games. Riley was a member of the 2016 Rome Braves team that won the South Atlantic League championships.
The Rome Braves reported Wednesday evening that s limited number of tickets for all games still remain and can be purchased online at www.romebraves.com or by calling the Rome Braves Box Office at 706-378-5144 during normal business hours.
