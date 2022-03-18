Los Angeles, CA - October 21: Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen delivers a pitch during the ninth inning in game five in the 2021 National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Less than a week after signing Collin McHugh, the Atlanta Braves made another move to bolster their bullpen, signing three-time All-Star closer Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16 million contract.
Jansen, 34, finished with 38 saves a and 2.22 ERA in 69 games last year for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound native of Curaçao ranked second in the National League with his 38 saves, trailing only the San Diego Padres' Mark Melancon.
Jansen will couple with incumbent Braves closer Will Smith, who had 37 saves last year, as part of a loaded bullpen that also expected to include McHugh and 2021 postseason stalwarts Luke Jackson, Tyler Matzek and A.J. Minter.
Jansen is a three-time All-Star, going to the game in 2016, 2017, and 2018. He owns 350 career saves over 12 major league seasons, and since his debut season of 2010, trails only Craig Kimbrel (372).
Jansen has appeared in 57 games in the postseason, compiling a 2.13 ERA with 19 saves. He appeared in eight games in the postseason last season, including five in the NL Championship series against the Braves, and did not allow a run while striking out 14.
Originally signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Dodgers in 2004, Jansen had played all 12 of his major league seasons with Los Angeles. Over 701 career games, all in relief, Jansen owns a 2.37 career ERA with 1,022 strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.