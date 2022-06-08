It is time for Atlanta Braves fans to go to the movies.
If they do, it may help members of the team make it to this summer's All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
On Wednesday, the Braves launched an new campaign to encourage fans to send their players to Hollywood. Drawing from the All-Star Game's destination, the team created custom movie posters and trailers starring the players on the All-Star ballot.
The campaign features eight imaginary movies inspired by the positions, passions and personalities of each player. Examples include “Coming Home” with Atlanta-area native Matt Olson, who joined the team this season, and “The Bowman” highlighting Austin Riley’s love of bow hunting.
Original art created completely in-house, the posters have made-up tag lines, award and festival logos and reviews from the likes of team broadcasters Chip Caray, Brian Jordan, Jeff Francoeur, among others.
The marketing campaign to reach fans includes movie theaters throughout the Southeast. Through a partnership with National CineMedia, the All-Star voting posters will be displayed in movie theater lobbies throughout the region, and trailers promoting All-Star voting will play ahead of actual movie trailers.
Posters will also be given out to the first 5,000 fans through the gates of Truist Park each day during the team's upcoming series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park.
The All-Star voting campaign will run June 8-30, and fans are encouraged to vote at www.Braves.com/Vote.
