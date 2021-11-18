Single-game tickets for the Atlanta Braves 2022 regular season will go on-sale to the general public Friday at noon. The reigning World Series champions will welcome fans back to Truist Park for their home opener on April 7, against the Cincinnati Reds.
Single-game tickets can be purchased online at www.braves.com/tickets. Braves Insiders will have early access with a presale beginning Thursday at 1 p.m., using a presale code. Mastercard cardholders will receive access to an additional presale event starting at 10 a.m.
During the 2022 season, the Braves will take on the Boston Red Sox on May 10-11, and later that month they take on National League East rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies over a four-game series from May 23-26. The Braves will also be visited by National League West foe, the Los Angeles Dodgers from June 24-26. In August, the defending American League champions, the Houston Astros come to town for a three-game match-up on Aug. 19-21.
The Braves 2022 promotional schedule will feature an extensive lineup of items and events. The first bobblehead will recognize third baseman Austin Riley on April 12. On April 26, the first 15,000 fans will receive a Greg Maddux bobblehead as part one of a trio of bobbleheads featuring the ‘Big Three’ Cy Young award-winning pitchers, with John Smoltz on May 10 and Tom Glavine on May 13. The Freeze bobblehead will debut on May 26. Later in the season, Ronald Acuña Jr.’s signature ‘Bat Flip’ bobblehead will be available on Sept. 2, followed by an Ozzie Funko! Pop Figurine on Sept. 30.
