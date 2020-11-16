Single-game tickets for the 2021 Atlanta Braves regular season at Truist Park will go on-sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Tickets start as low as $7 and can be purchased online at braves.com/tickets or go directly to https://www.mlb.com/braves/tickets/single-game-tickets.
A ticket guarantee policy for the 2021 season will ensure the value of the ticket if a game date is canceled or has restricted capacity due to COVID-19 will be fully credited or refunded.
“We look forward to welcoming fans back to Truist Park for the 2021 season and give them the chance to enjoy Braves baseball in person,” Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said in a release. “We know fans are eager to show their support for the team and we want to give them assurance with our ticket guarantee policy should there be any changes. We will continue to work closely with our health experts and update all health and safety measures as we make Truist Park a safe place to watch our games.”
The Braves will open the home schedule April 9 against Philadelphia. They will take on the Chicago Cubs over a four-game series from April 26-29 and will face the Los Angeles Dodgers June 4-6. The Boston Red Sox come to Truist Park on June 15 and 16. In August, the New York Yankees come to town for a two-game matchup on the 23rd and 24th.
In addition, the Braves will host teams on a variety of fan-favorite holidays including Mother’s Day on May 9 vs. the Phillies, Memorial Day against Washington, Father’s Day on June 20 against St. Louis, and Independence Day against Miami.
The Braves have also announced their Braves Holiday Ticket Package for the upcoming season. The holiday pack includes tickets to four matchups, including Opening Day against Philadelphia, May 21 against Pittsburgh, June 5 against the Dodgers, and the July 3 matchup against the Marlins. This offer is available in three different seating areas and provides a savings of 48% off single-game ticket prices. For more information or to purchase the package, visit www.braves.com/holiday.
