Oct 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The sun sets behind the stadium prior to the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves during game two of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
The Braves will come out of the All-Star break Friday to host the Los Angeles Angels in three games at Truist Park.
Single-game tickets for the Atlanta Braves’ 2023 regular-season home schedule will go on sale Nov. 11 at noon.
Braves Insiders will have early access with a presale opportunity at 10 a.m., and specific information will be emailed. Single-game tickets can be purchased online at www.braves.com/tickets.
A-List members will receive an individual appointment time for single-game presale access from Monday through Thursday.
This season, Major League Baseball is instituting a balanced schedule, which means the Braves will play at least one series against each team.
The 2023 season will begin with the home opener April 6 against the San Diego Padres and will feature interleague play against the Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees.
The Braves will play 15 of their final 25 games at home and end the season at home for the third time in four years.
The 2023 promotional schedule will feature a series of bobbleheads including Matt Olson, Kyle Wright and Austin Riley, as well as replicas of the chains worn by Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuña Jr. and William Contreras. Sunday giveaways for children will also, including a bobblehead set of the Home Depot tools.
Ticket packages for 2023 will include Girls Night Out, a Deaf Awareness ticket package, Father’s Day Catch on the Field and Blooper's Brunch. The promotions require the purchase of a specialty ticket package.
The full schedule of gate giveaways and specialty ticket package will be announced on a later date.
