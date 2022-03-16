Los Angeles, CA - October 20: Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario gestures to the fans during the ninth inning in game four in the 2021 National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - October 20: Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario gestures to the fans during the ninth inning in game four in the 2021 National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times
Outfielder Eddie Rosario, the National League Championship Series MVP, rides in the bed of a pickup truck during the Atlanta Braves' championship parade Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta.
The Atlanta Braves' active stretch of transactions continued Wednesday as they brought back a familiar and popular face.
The Braves signed NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario to a two-year contract worth $18 million guaranteed, with a club option for 2024.
Rosario's signing follows Tuesday's signing of reliever Collin McHugh and the Monday trade for first baseman Matt Olson, who was signed to an eight-year deal a day later.
The 30-year-old Rosario, an outfielder who was acquired by Atlanta from the Cleveland Guardians as part of the team's trading spree leading up to the trade deadline, played 33 regular-season games for the Braves in 2021, hitting .271 with 13 extra-base hits, including seven home runs.
In 111 games between Cleveland and Atlanta last season, the left-handed Rosario batted .259 with 14 homers, 62 RBIs and 42 runs scored.
Rosario appeared in each of the Braves' 16 postseason games, including a historic run through the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In those six games, he hit .560 with three homers, nine RBIs and six runs scored.
Overall in the postseason, Rosario batted .383 with seven extra-base hits. He also strung together an 11-game postseason hitting streak, tying for the third-longest playoff streak in franchise history.
Rosario, a native of Guayama, Puerto Rico, began his major league career with the Minnesota Twins in 2015 and went on to spend six years with the Twins before moving to Cleveland as a free agent in 2020.
Rosario finished sixth in voting for the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 2015, batting .267 with 18 doubles, 13 homers and a majors-best 15 triples. He has also appeared in AL MVP voting twice, including in 2019, when he finished with career highs of 32 homers and 109 RBIs.
