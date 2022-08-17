Aug 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) catches a fly ball against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a RBI single against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom (18) is congratulated by center fielder Michael Harris II (23) after hitting a two run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
CUMBERLAND -- The Atlanta Braves on Tuesday signed 21-year-old outfielder Michael Harris II to an eight-year contract worth $72 million that runs through the 2030 season.
The deal includes a $15 million club option for 2031 with a $5 million buyout and a $20 million club option for 2032 with a $5 million buyout. Harris will make $5 million per season for 2023-24, $8 million per season for 2025-26, $9 million in 2027, $10 million per season in 2028-2029 and $12 million in 2030.
The deal will be worth $102 million over 10 years if both options are exercised.
Harris is hitting .287 with 12 home runs, 13 stolen bases and 39 RBI in 71 games this season. The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Stockbridge made his major league debut May 28 and is the youngest player in the majors, yet leads all qualified rookies with a .825 OPS this season.
Harris won the National League Rookie of the Month for June after he hit .347/.371/.574. He finished the month with 35 hits, 13 extra-base hits, 16 RBI and four stolen bases. This month, Harris is hitting .320 (16-for-50) with four doubles and three home runs in 14 games.
Harris played his first major league game at 21 years, 82 days old, becoming the youngest Georgia-born player to debut for the Braves since they moved to Atlanta in 1966. Catcher Brian McCann was the prior youngest, debuting at 21 years, 110 days.
Originally drafted out of Stockbridge High School in the third round of the 2019 draft, Harris entered this season as the No. 1 prospect in the organization according to MLB.com
