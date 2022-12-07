Detroit Tigers reliever Joe Jimenez (77) points in the air toward a pop-up during their MLB game against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in Detroit, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The Tigers won the game, 4-3.
Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez throws the ball during Detroit's matchup with Tampa Bay at Comerica Park on August 6, 2022.
SAN DIEGO — The Tigers traded veteran reliever Joe Jimenez to the Atlanta Braves for two prospects Wednesday night.
The Tigers will receive well-regarded infielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and left-handed pitcher Jake Higginbotham.
Jimenez, 28, has spent parts of 10 seasons in the Tigers’ organization. Signed out of Puerto Rico as an undrafted free agent in 2013, Jimenez became a minor-league phenom of sorts because of his eye-popping numbers. He stumbled in his 2017 Major League debut, but bounced back with an impressive start to the 2018 campaign, earning All-Star honors.
He failed to make the club out of spring training under then-newly hired manager A.J. Hinch in 2021 and struggled mightily to find the strike zone when he was eventually promoted. But he got back on track in the summer months and came into 2022 with the confidence of his manager and a clean slate.
Jimenez struck out 77 batters and walked just 13 in 56 2/3 innings in 2022, putting together the best season of his career and vaulting his name into trade discussions.
Former Tigers general manager Al Avila held onto Jimenez at the trade deadline, but new president of baseball operations Scott Harris opted to pull the trigger in the final moments of the Winter Meetings.
Malloy, 22, played in 133 games between Class A (advanced) Rome, Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett in 2022, hitting .289 with 28 doubles, 17 homers and 81 RBIs. He drew 97 walks against 137 strikeouts and had an on-base percentage of .408.
The right-handed hitter played both third base and left field in 2022, and Harris said he’d like Malloy to continue working at both spots.
Drafted in the sixth round in 2021, Malloy is ranked as the sixth-best prospect in the Braves system by Baseball America and the 11th-best by MLB Pipeline.
