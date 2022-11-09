Oct 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Kolby Allard of the Texas Rangers pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images/TNS)
Katelyn Mulcahy
The Atlanta Braves brought back a familiar face Wednesday, acquiring former pitching prospect Kolby Allard from the Texas Rangers in exchange for starter Jake Odorizzi and cash.
The 25-year-old Allard, a first-round pick out of high school in 2015, split the 2022 season with Texas and the Triple-A Round Rock Express. The southpaw was 1-2 with a 7.29 ERA in 10 relief appearances in the majors, while going 3-3 with a 4.65 ERA in 20 appearances -- all starts in Triple-A.
After making his major league debut with the Braves in 2018, Allard was with Triple-A Gwinnett when he was traded to the Rangers in July 2019 for reliever Chris Martin.
During his major league tenure with Texas, Allard was 8-22 with a 5.85 ERA, predominantly as a starter.
Odorizzi is returning to the Lone Star State and AL West after being acquired by the Braves from the Houston Astros in a deadline deal for reliever Will Smith.
The 32-year-old went 2-3 with a 5.24 ERA in 10 starts for Atlanta. He also made one start in the NL Division Series against Philadelphia.
