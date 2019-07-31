The Atlanta Braves return to SunTrust Park on Thursday for a four-game homestand against the Cincinnati Reds.
The Braves (64-45) come back after winning two of three games each in road series against the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals, giving them a 6½-game lead over both in the National League East.
Atlanta got big production from a couple of power hitters at just the right time.
Since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett after Nick Markakis' fractured wrist, outfielder Adam Duvall has continued a season-long slugging tear. In five games with Atlanta, he has hit .500 (11-for-22) with four homers, a double and six RBIs. He has homered in each of his last two games, with his solo shot Wednesday giving the Braves an early lead.
But the biggest home run of the season may have come off the bat of Josh Donaldson in the 10th inning of Wednesday's game, which proved to be the game-winning run. The veteran third baseman has continued his hitting ways since the All-Star break. In his last 18 games, he has hit seven homers with 21 RBIs to help pace the offense.
One power hitter the Braves will not have to face this weekend against the Reds is Yasiel Puig. The big outfielder -- with his 22 home runs -- was traded to the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday.
Atlanta, however, will still have to deal with third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who leads the Reds with 29 homers and 71 RBIs, rookie standout center fielder Nick Senzel (.285, 8 homers, 30 RBIs) and veteran first baseman Joey Votto (.265, 10 homers, 33 RBIs).
One player the Braves may have to face is newly acquired pitcher Trevor Bauer, who came to Cincinnati as part of the trade that sent Puig to Cleveland. Bauer, who was expected to join the Reds on Thursday in Atlanta, was 9-8 with a 3.79 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings.
PITCHING MATCHUPS
Max Fried (11-4, 4.21 ERA) will open the homestand looking for his third straight win. Fried earned a victory last Saturday against Philadelphia, but he struggled in 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs, including four earned, on seven hits and three walks.
Cincinnati is scheduled to match Fried with Anthony DeSclafani (6-5, 4.01). DeSclafani earned the win his last time out when he pitched five innings and allowed one run on four hits against the Colorado Rockies.
Kevin Gausman (3-6, 5.97) will try to bounce back from last Sunday's loss to Philadelphia when he gets the ball Friday. He is expected to face former Braves pitcher Alex Wood, who got a no-decision in his season debut last Sunday after recovering from a back injury.
Dallas Keuchel (3-4, 3.86) is scheduled to pitch Saturday against Sonny Gray (6-6, 3.45), while Julio Teheran (6-7, 3.38) is expected to pitch the series finale Sunday. The Reds have yet to announce a starter, but it could be where Bauer makes his Cincinnati debut.
PROMOTIONS
Thursday's game is the Braves' "Step up to the plate against hunger," game. Fans who make a minimum $5 donation will receive an Braves koozie and be entered into a drawing for free tickets. Donations can be made at the Atlanta Community Food Bank table located outside the third base gate.
On Friday, all in attendance will receive a custom pack of Topps baseball cards. Each pack will include a card of Braves' legend and Hall of Famer Hank Aaron. Following the game, there will be fireworks.
On Saturday, Reagan Strange, who competed on "The Voice" in 2018, will be will be performing on the Georgia Power Pavilion stage from 5:30-6:30 p.m. In addition, the gates will open three hours before first pitch for fans who would like to watch batting practice.
On Sunday, the first 5,000 children ages 14 and under through the gates will receive a mini-bobblehead of Hammerin' Hank, the hammer that is part of the Braves' running tools each game. Following the game, children will have an opportunity to run the bases.
Fans can get an autograph from Steve Avery, Johnny Estrada and Gerald Perry at the Splash Pad in The Battery Atlanta from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. A game ticket is required.
Following the game, "Forrest Gump" actor Gary Sinise and his Lt. Dan Band will perform a free concert on the stage at the Georgia Power Pavilion.
ON THE AIR
Thursday's game will air on Fox Sports Southeast, while the three weekend games can be seen on Fox Sports South. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the games will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday's game will begin at 1 p.m. The games can also be heard on 680 AM The Fan and Rock 100.5 FM.
