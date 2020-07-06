The Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball today released the club’s schedule for 2020, which will have the Braves open the 60-game regular season on Friday, July 24 with a matchup against the New York Mets.
The Braves will return home for their Truist Park opener Wednesday, July 29, and play the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Braves’ season-opening road trip consists of three games at Citi Field before two games in Tampa Bay with the Rays. Atlanta’s first homestand at Truist Park stretches for nine games from July 29-August 6, and has the club playing Tampa Bay, the New York Mets (four games) and Toronto (three games).
The Braves will start all their home night games at 7:10 p.m. and their Sunday home games at 1:10 p.m.
The Braves will play 40 games against NL East opponents, while matching up with American League East teams for 20 games.
Atlanta will play seven home games and three road games against Miami, four home games and six road games against the Mets, three home games and seven road games against Philadelphia, and six home games and four road games against Washington.
For interleague play, the Braves will travel to Baltimore for three games in the clubs’ only series of the season. The Braves will play three games both home and away against the Red Sox, while playing two games both home and away against the Yankees and the Rays. The Blue Jays’ only matchup with the Braves will come during a three-game set on Atlanta’s opening homestand.
The Braves will play 13 of their final 23 games at Truist Park, ending the year with a four-game set against the Marlins and the three-game set with the Red Sox.
The Braves open the season with 20 consecutive games before their first scheduled off day on August 13. The Braves have six scheduled open dates, with four in August and two in September.
The organizational record for most wins in a 60-game stretch is 47, held by the 1897 club from May 11 through July 22.
