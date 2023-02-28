The Atlanta Braves on Tuesday unveiled their promotional schedule and giveaways for the 2023 season.
Highlights include a Fred McGriff Hall of Fame bobblehead on Aug. 1, commemorating McGriff's induction this summer into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, an OutKast bobblehead on May 25, an A.J. Minter "Cowboy" bobblehead on Sept. 26 and a three-part chain series May 10, June 27 and July 18.
The Braves' home opener is slated for April 6 against the San Diego Padres. To celebrate that the Braves are back, all attendees April 6 and April 7 will receive magnetic 2023 schedules.
The 2023 promotional schedule will feature more than 20 gate giveaways.
A "Ron Gant Press Box Fire" bobblehead will recreate the iconic 1993 photo of Ron Gant in front of the fire at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. On Aug. 22, the Braves will recognize 2022 NL Rookie of the Year, Michael Harris II with a bobblehead. On Sept. 19, a Ronald Acuña Jr. "Bat Flip" bobblehead, voted by fans as the best bobblehead of the 2022 season, will be given away.
Children-only gate giveaways will be available for every Sunday home game for ages 14 and under.
The Braves also has several specialty ticket packages, including the Braves Country 5K on June 10, a deaf awareness ticket package that includes a Braves cap with "ATL" spelled out in American sign language April 23 and an HBCU ticket package that features an exclusive Braves majorette bobblehead Aug. 23.
There are also 12 ticket packages scheduled throughout the season, representing colleges throughout the Braves' Southeastern footprint.
Every weekend, fans will be treated to fireworks on Fridays, in addition to alumni appearances and children being allowed to run the bases every Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.