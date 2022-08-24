Jul 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with catcher William Contreras (24) and second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) after scoring the game-winning run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Braves released their schedule for the 2023 season, which will have the Braves open the year with a six-game road trip to Washington and St. Louis before returning home to begin Truist Park’s seventh season with a four-game series against San Diego.
The Braves are set to begin the season Thursday, March 30, with a three-game series at Nationals Park, including an off-day on March 31. After three games at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals from April 3-5, the Braves are set to play their home opener Thursday, April 6 vs. San Diego.
The Braves’ first homestand of the season will continue with three more games against Cincinnati before the team departs for Kansas City.
In the 2023 season, Atlanta will play at least one series against each team in Major League Baseball. In addition to playing each National League team, the Braves will play a three-game series against every American League team except Boston, against whom the Braves will play a pair of two-game series. The first set against the Red Sox will take place at Truist Park from May 9-10, then at Fenway Park from July 25-26.
The Braves will play 15 of their final 25 games at Truist Park and end the season at home for the third time in four years. Of Atlanta’s 28 scheduled games in September and October, 16 will be played against National League East opponents.
The Braves will begin their final homestand Sept. 26 with three games against the Chicago Cubs before concluding the campaign with three games against Washington. Atlanta is scheduled to start and finish the regular season with the same opponent for the first time since the 2018 club bookended the year with games against Philadelphia.
