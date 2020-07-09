Still yet to play their first game of the condensed, 60-game 2020 schedule, the Atlanta Braves released their 2021 schedule Thursday.
Atlanta will open the year with a six-game road trip to Philadelphia and Washington before returning home to start Truist Park’s fifth season with a three-game set against the Phillies.
The 2021 All-Star Game is set to be played at Truist Park on July 13, marking the fifth time the franchise has hosted to the event.
The Braves are set to begin the 2021 season on Thursday, April 1, with a three-game series at Philadelphia, marking the fourth time in the last five seasons that the Braves have opened on the road. After three games in Washington, the Braves are set to play their home opener on Friday, April 9 against Philadelphia.
The Braves’ first homestand of the season will continue with two more games against the Phillies and a four-game set against Miami.
The Braves will spend the week prior to the All-Star Game on the road. They will play three games at Pittsburgh (July 5-7) before a three-game weekend set in Miami (July 9-11).
The Braves will play 15 of their final 25 games at Truist Park, ending the year with a three-game set against Philadelphia (Sept. 28-30) and a three-game set with the New York Mets (Oct. 1-3).
The Braves will continue their interleague rivalry with the American League East in 2021, playing a pair of two-game series against Boston (at Fenway Park, May 25-26, home on June 15-16) and the New York Yankees (at Yankee Stadium, April 20-21, home on August 23-24). The rest of the Braves’ interleague schedule features series with Baltimore, Tampa Bay and Toronto.
A finalized schedule with complete start times will be released at a later date, along with the team’s promotional schedule.
