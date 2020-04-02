Rays Braves Spring Baseball

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson signs baseballs for fans before a spring training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Venice, Fla. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

 Elise Amendola

The Atlanta Braves are marking what would have been opening day at Truist Park with a virtual “At Home” opener.

The team will host a 90-minute, online celebration Friday that features interviews with manager Brian Snitker, general manager Alex Anthopoulos and star first baseman Freddie Freeman as well as messages from other Braves players. Operatic tenor Timothy Miller will perform the national anthem, joined by popular between-innings features such as Beat The Freeze and the Home Depot Tool Race.

The “At Home” opener will serve as a lead-in to Fox Sports South airing a replay of the Braves′ 2019 home opener against the Chicago Cubs.

Like sports around the world, Major League Baseball is on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Braves are two-time defending National League East champions.

