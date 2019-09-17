CUMBERLAND — The Atlanta Braves recalled catcher John Ryan Murphy from Triple-A Gwinnett and placed utility player Charlie Culberson on the 60-day injured list.
Murphy will provide depth behind Brian McCann and Tyler Flowers in the final two weeks of the regular season. Francisco Cervelli, another catcher on the Braves’ active roster, is sideline with a laceration on his hand.
The move was made before Tuesday night’s game against Philadelphia.
The Braves acquired Murphy from Arizona on July 31 and then hit .170 in 14 games with Gwinnett. He has hit .219 in seven major league seasons with the Yankees, Minnesota and the Diamondbacks.
Culberson suffered multiple broken facial bones when he was hit in the face by a pitch from Washington’s Fernando Rodney on Saturday. Culberson already had been declared as out for the season but will not require surgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.