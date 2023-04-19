ROME -- As he looks to make his way back to Atlanta, veteran reliever Collin McHugh joined the High-A Rome Braves for a rehab assignment Tuesday.
McHugh tossed 1 2/3 innings of scoreless ball with a pair of strikeouts in a 28-pitch outing. It was also a homecoming of sorts for the 35-year-old right-hander, a product of nearby Berry College, only about 2 miles west of AdventHealth Stadium.
McHugh has been on the shelf since April 6 with shoulder inflammation, but he could rejoin the big-league club in the very near future.
“Felt pretty normal, which is what you’re looking for in a rehab outing,” McHugh said. “I’ll follow up with our trainers and coaches back in Atlanta and we’ll go from there, but hopefully it’s not too much longer.”
McHugh is one of several key Atlanta pitchers who have battled injuries in the early going. While Max Fried and Kyle Wright have since returned to the rotation, the Braves have been working without McHugh and closer Raisel Iglesias.
Though Iglesias will need time to ramp back up and complete a rehab assignment of his own, McHugh believes the reinforcements can only add to the Braves’ success to start the season.
“It was good to see Max back out on the mound. He looked sharp,” McHugh said. “It shouldn’t be too much longer for Mike (Harris II) and Iggy (Iglesias) and some of these guys, so, for all of us to kind of get back in the fold as quickly as possible is our goal, but we want to do it in a healthy way.”
The Braves have been cautious with a number of different injury issues, both on the pitching staff and in the lineup. Harris was not activated from the injured list on the road trip, but he hopes to begin swinging a bat this week. That is the next and perhaps biggest test for his lower back strain.
“Everybody is kind of on their own timetable,” McHugh said. “Once we’re back at full strength, and we’re really good as we are right now, we can only get better from here.”
Soroka continues to impress
The comeback bid for Michael Soroka saw yet another encouraging outing Tuesday as he fired six scoreless innings in his third start of the season for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers.
That gave Soroka a 1.32 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings so far. His pitch count reached 91 in this most recent outing as well.
While Atlanta’s rotation appears settled at the moment, Soroka could pitch his way into the Braves’ plans by early May. The club will embark on a string of 17 straight games without an off day from April 20 through May 8. An extra arm of Soroka's caliber could come in handy to manage the workload.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.