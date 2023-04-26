CUMBERLAND -- Injuries piled up for the Atlanta Braves over the first few weeks of the season, but they are moving ever closer to getting back to full strength.
Reliever Collin McHugh rejoined the bullpen Tuesday, and closer Raisel Iglesias is making significant progress toward a return. Iglesias threw to hitters Monday at Truist Park and could begin a rehab assignment by week’s end.
Iglesias has been on the shelf with shoulder inflammation since mid-March.
“I think it was good that we calmed it down when we did and got everything right,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s come back and said he feels great. We just didn’t want to take a chance of it lingering. I know it’s tough to do, tough to get through (without the closer), but in the long run, with as much time as we have left in the season, we’ll be glad we (took it slow) with all these guys.”
Harris goes on rehab assignment
Michael Harris II was set to join Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday as part of a rehab assignment.
It will be Harris' first time at the top rung of the minor league ladder after the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year made the jump to the majors from Double-A Mississippi last year.
Snitker indicated that Harris would likely need a couple of games to get back in the swing of things. Harris, who has been on the injured list since April 7 with a lower back strain, could rejoin the Braves at some point during the weekend series against the New York Mets if all goes well.
Harris has been taking batting practice throughout the Braves' current homestand and ramped up his activities by sprinting and sliding before facing Iglesias in a live batting practice session Monday.
“I’m feeling good and ready to get out there with the guys,” Harris said. “It was just best for me to wait it out and make sure I’m 100 percent instead of trying to rush back early in the season.”
Arcia eyeing early May return
Shortstop Orlando Arcia is also making progress as he recovers from a microfracture in his left wrist.
Arcia, who was hit by a 98 mph fastball from Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene on April 12, had the hard cast removed Tuesday and is now sporting a splint. After having the wrist immobilized for 13 days, he described the current pain as just a mild discomfort.
Though he has yet to test it by swinging a bat or putting on a glove, Arcia said he hopes to rejoin the club when it returns home from the upcoming road trip to New York and Miami on May 5.
Recovery time for a microfracture of the wrist varies based on the severity, but Nick Castellanos returned in just under three weeks after suffering a similar injury in his right wrist while playing for the Reds in 2021.
“I am going to work hard to be ready by the time the team comes back, but I guess we’ll see,” Arcia said. “I’m just going to keep doing my rehab work and doing all the things and all the therapy I need to do to be ready, so that when the time comes and whenever they say I’m ready to go, I’ll be good to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.