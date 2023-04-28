Two familiar foes were set to square off for the first time this season as the Atlanta Braves paid a visit to Citi Field to battle the New York Mets for a four-game series beginning Friday.
It marks their first encounter since a heated divisional race renewed the hostilities between the longtime rivals and their respective fanbases.
It took a memorable head-to-head series at the end of September to resolve the National League East standings in 2022. The Braves and Mets both went 101-61 a year ago, but Atlanta overcame a 10½-game deficit, highlighted by a three-game sweep of New York in the final meeting between the clubs to take the season series.
The Braves and Mets each found themselves subject to early postseason exits, though, and both clubs sat at home and watched the third-place Philadelphia Phillies make it all the way to the World Series.
That was not part of the plan for either team, which spent the winter hatching new schemes.
New York caught the baseball world’s attention by going on a record-setting winter spending spree.
Mets owner Steve Cohen reached into his deep pockets to reload and return most of a team squad that surpassed 100 victories for the first time in 34 years. He blew past Major League Baseball's luxury tax thresholds in the process, all in an effort to bring the club its first championship since 1986.
With a World Series title still fresh in their memory, the Braves entered 2023 under different circumstances
General manager Alex Anthopoulos did not make the same waves in free agency during the offseason, but he has spent significant time and effort to secure his club’s future with a number of trades and extensions to key players in recent years.
That includes first baseman, who the Braves acquired prior to the 2022 season as a replacement for Freddie Freeman and promptly locked up to a long-term deal.
“You set into each year with the goal to win the World Series,” Braves first baseman Matt Olson said. “Any time you come up short, it’s going to be a motivator for the next year. We’ve got a lot of the same dudes back, and I think everybody is eyeing that prize.”
The Braves have made winning the division a priority, having done so five consecutive years. They regard it as the first box to check on their way to and through October.
“That’s our goal -- not to be in the wild card, but to win the division,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Our No. 1 goal is to win a very tough National League East. When you do that, you give yourself an opportunity to do something special. Things don’t always go your way when you get in, but until you punch that ticket or check that box, you don’t have that opportunity.”
Having seen both the Mets and the Phillies go out and spend big money over the winter, the Braves entered this season well aware of the other challengers for the division crown. The NL East was the only division in baseball last year with two 100-win clubs, and it also boasts the NL pennant winner.
Despite that competition, the Braves’ run of division titles has set the tone in recent years.
“We’ve worked really hard to get that bar up there,” Snitker said. “There were no expectations when I first got here (in 2016). You kind of just came to the ballpark and hoped that you could win. ... We worked really hard to get into (this) position and we expect to win now.”
