Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux spent his 54th birthday live tweeting as MLB Network replayed some of the best performances of his brilliant career. He also was raising money for coronavirus victims.
Maddux vowed to match up to $54,000 in donations for virus victims as part of his birthday celebration.
One of the game’s most notorious pranksters, Maddux took the occasion to poke fun at some of his former Atlanta Braves teammates, including John Smoltz.
“Who’s watching 1995 World Series Game 1 on @MLBNetwork,” Maddux wrote during a showing of his two-hit masterpiece. “Solid dugout shot when we could see smoltzy with some hair.”
Maddux also discussed a disputed call in the pre-instant replay era, which brought longtime Braves manager Bobby Cox out of the dugout to argue with the umpires.
“Where’s replay when you need it?” Maddux tweeted. “Great to see Bobby always fighting for his players.”
