Phil Niekro, whose command of the knuckleball made him a Baseball Hall of Famer and a Braves legend, died Saturday following a long battle with cancer.
He was 81 years old.
"We are heartbroken on the passing of our treasured friend, Phil Niekro," the Braves said in a statement. "Knucksie was woven into the Braves fabric, first in Milwaukee and then in Atlanta. Phil baffled batters on the field and later was always the first to join in our community activities. It was during those community and fan activities where he would communicate with fans as if they were long-lost friends. He was a constant presence over the years, in our clubhouse, our alumni activities and throughout Braves Country and we will forever be grateful for having him be such an important part of our organization."
Niekro spent 21 of his 24 major-league seasons with the Braves, first in Milwaukee and then in Atlanta following the team's relocation in 1966. He returned to the Braves in 1987 to pitch his career finale at age 48.
Niekro's career spanned 864 games (716 starts) and he finished with a 318-274 record, 3.35 ERA and 3,342 strikeouts. Niekro was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.
"Phil Niekro was one of the most distinctive and memorable pitchers of his generation," Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "In the last century, no pitcher threw more than Phil's 5,404 innings. His knuckleball led him to five All-Star selections, three 20-win seasons for the Atlanta Braves, the 300-win club, and ultimately, to Cooperstown.
"But even more than his signature pitch and trademark durability, Phil will be remembered as one of our game's most genial people. He always represented his sport extraordinarily well, and he will be deeply missed. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my condolences to Phil's family, friends and the many fans he earned throughout his life in our National Pastime."
Niekro left the Braves in 1984, signing as a free agent with the New York Yankees. The Braves retired Phil Niekro's No. 35 that same season, despite him still being an active player.
Niekro played for the Yankees (1984-85), Cleveland Indians (1986-87) and Toronto Blue Jays (1987) over his last four seasons.
Niekro's longevity with the Braves bridged eras in the franchise's history. He was teammates of Warren Spahn, Eddie Mathews and Hank Aaron when he debuted in Milwaukee, then later played alongside Dale Murphy and a rookie, Tom Glavine, in 1987.
"Knucksie was one of a kind," Murphy tweeted. "Friend, teammate, father and husband. Our hearts go out to Nancy Niekro, the kids and grandkids. So thankful for our memories and time together. We'll miss you, Knucksie.
Following his retirement, Niekro coached the all-woman Colorado Silver Bullets baseball team and tutored knuckleball pitchers who succeeded him, including Tim Wakefield and R.A. Dickey.
Dickey, who closed a 15-year major league with the Braves in 2017, said in a tweet that Niekro "helped me in a profound way to change the course of my career and life. I was perpetually moved by his kindness, wisdom, and sense of humor. What a man! He will be missed. Thank you Phil!"
Survivors include Niekro's wife, Nancy, their sons, Philip, John and Michael, and grandchildren Chase and Emma.
Niekro's younger brother, Joe, died in 2006. Joe Niekro was a successful pitcher in his own right, putting together a 22-year career, including two years as a teammate alongside his brother with the Braves in 1973 and '74.
The Niekros hold the record for combined major league wins by siblings with 539. Phil Niekro's nephew and Joe's son, Lance, played four years with the San Francisco Giants as a first baseman.
According to the Braves, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Edmondson Telfair Child Advocacy Center in Gainesville.
