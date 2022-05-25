LAWRENCEVILLE – A stellar defensive play from Jones, a two-hit game from Blauser and an RBI single from Uggla might sound like you’re watching an Atlanta Braves all-time highlight reel.
However, an evening at Coolray Field featuring the sons of three former Atlanta Braves delivered a highlight reel of its own.
Druw Jones, the son of Braves Hall of Famer Andruw Jones, and Cooper Blauser, son of former Braves’ All-Star infielder Jeff Blauser, suited up for Wesleyan in the GHSA Class A-Private baseball championship. The Wolves swept the series for the title.
As if there weren’t enough recognizable names for Atlanta Braves fans, Jackson Uggla, the sophomore son of former All-Star slugger Dan Uggla, started at second base for North Cobb Christian.
“It means a lot more. It’s always good to see guys that you know from when you were younger and all that,” Jones said on playing against Uggla. “Just making sure you come out here, be competitive and have that competitive edge but still be friends at the same time.”
The three familiar last names were called together for one play in the first game of the series, when Uggla hit a fly ball off Blauser, who was pitching in relief, straight to Jones, who came up with the out in center field.
“It’s what you play the game for, it’s cool,” said Blauser, who is committed to Clemson and finished the night 3-for-6 with a double and three RBIs. ”It’s funny how that happened.”
Two of the players in the Braves family came together for a play again in game two of the championship series, with Uggla providing an RBI single to give North Cobb Christian their first run of Game 2 off of Jones, who took the mound for Wesleyan in Game 2. Uggla finished the night 2-for-5 with an RBI.
With one out in the fifth inning of Game 2, Jones, who is expected to be a top 5 selection in this summer's Major League Baseball draft, came up with a defensive gem on a hard-hit ball to center field, making a lunging grab above his head, making one of the final plays in Wesleyan’s championship victory.
“It means a lot more, it’s always been just baseball, but it really means more,” Jones said.
Jones, who was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, RBI and four walks, also said the last time he had seen Uggla was at a celebrity softball home run derby, while Blauser noted that it was the first time he had met him.
“It’s cool seeing it,” Blauser said. “We just try to go out here and play as hard as we can. Baseball’s a fun game, you meet a lot of people and make a lot of connections. It’s cool.”
