The Atlanta Braves did what they needed to do over the weekend, and now look to start a winning streak as they host the Kansas City Royals in a quick two-game series.
The first-place Braves (60-41) split its four games against the Washington Nationals, who remained 6 1/2 games back. While Atlanta wasn't able to extend its lead, it did take four more games off the schedule without the Nats getting any closer.
The Braves welcome in the Royals (37-64), who are 24 1/2 games behind the Minnesota Twins. Kansas City has won seven of their last 10 games, but comes off a weekend series in Cleveland in which they lost two of three.
Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman Nick Markakis and Josh Donaldson remained hot over the last week and were key in the team's split of the series with the Nationals. The quartet combined to go 31-for-100 (.310) with five homers and 20 RBIs.
The Royals are lead by second baseman/outfielder Whit Merrifield, who is hitting .310 with 12 homers, 51 RBIs and 15 stolen bases, and third baseman Hunter Dozier (.290, 15 HR, 53 RBI). Over the last week, Dozier hit .407 with two homers and seven RBIs.
Following the two games with Kansas City, the Braves will hit the road for six games -- three in Philadelphia and three in Washington.
PITCHING MATCHUPS
Dallas Keuchel (3-3, 3.58 ERA) will open the series looking to bounce back from a poor performance against Milwaukee last week. The veteran lefthander gave up two home runs and five runs, four earned, in a 5-4 loss. It was the first time this season Keuchel had given up as many as four earned runs.
He is expected to face lefthander Danny Duffy (4-5, 4.52) who will try to win his second straight start. Duffy pitched six innings, allowing six hits and two runs in a win against the Chicago White Sox his last time out.
Julio Teheran (5-6, 3.61) is scheduled to get the ball on Wednesday. He will likely face Flowery Branch native Brad Keller (6-9, 4.18), who has won his last three starts.
PROMOTIONS
Tuesday and Wednesday will be Ozzie Albies bobblehead days. The first 7,500 fans on each night will receive a bobblehead depicting the Braves second baseman.
ON THE AIR
Both games will be seen on Fox Sports Southeast, and will begin at 7 p.m. The games can also be heard on 680 AM The Fan and Rock 100.5 FM.
