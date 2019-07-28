The Atlanta Braves will look to lengthen their N.L. East lead when they take on the Washington Nationals in a three-game series beginning tonight in Washington D.C.
The Braves (62-44) lead the Nationals by 5 1/2 games after winning two of three against Philadelphia in the first stop of the road trip. Washington (56-49) defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 on Sunday to salvage one game of their three-game series and snap a three-game losing streak.
The Braves bring some hot bats to Washington as Freddie Freeman, Josh Donaldson, Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna have combined to hit four home runs and drive in 24 over the last week.
Nationals’ third baseman Anthony Rendon continues to lead the team hitting .312 with 22 home runs and 73 RBIs. Left fielder Juan Soto continues his breakout season hitting .285 with 18 homers and 66 RBIs. The duo has been aided of late by shortstop Trea Turner, who is batting .367 with a home run and three RBIs over the last week.
Following the Washington series, Atlanta will return to SunTrust Park for a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds beginning on Aug. 1.
PITCHING MATCHUPS
Dallas Keuchel (3-3, 3,50 ERA) will open the series for the Braves. He is coming off a strong start last time when he pitched six innings, allowed two runs on three hits and struck out 12 against the Kansas City Royals. Keuchel got a no-decision in a 5-4 loss.
He is expected to face Patrick Corbin (8-5, 3.25), who pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball to beat the Colorado Rockies last time out. Corbin has faced the Braves only once this season, pitching five innings, allowing two runs on eight hits in a no-decision on July 19.
Julio Teheran (5-7, 3.42) will look to make his fourth quality start in his last five games when he is expected to take on Max Sherzer (9-5, 2.41). The Washington ace is currently considered day-to-day with a back issue. His start was to be determined by a bullpen session on Sunday.
Mike Soroka (10-2, 2.44) will close the series against Anibal Sanchez (6-6, 3.69).
ON THE AIR
All three games of the series will be broadcast by Fox Sports Southeast. Monday’s and Tuesday’s games will begin at 7 p.m., with Wednesday’s at 12 p.m. All three games can be heard on the radio at 680 AM The Fan and Rock 100.5 FM.
