After taking two of three games from the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins, the Atlanta Braves will now head to Miami for a four-game series against NL East's last-place team.
The Braves (68-48), who had a 6½-game lead over the Washington Nationals, will look to win a fifth straight series against the Marlins (42-71). Atlanta is 10-2 against Miami so far this season.
Over the last week, the Atlanta offense has been spurred on by the trio of Ronald Acuña Jr., Josh Donaldson and Ozzie Albies, who have combined for eight home runs with 16 RBIs. Each has hit at least .340 recently, and it is why the Braves have averaged nearly seven runs per game over that same stretch.
Miami comes into the matchup having lost eight of its last nine, including being swept in a four-game series against the New York Mets.
Third baseman Brian Anderson continues to lead the way for the Marlins, hitting .248 with 18 home runs and 55 RBIs. Over the last week, utility player Jon Berti has hit .400 with five doubles and three RBIs.
After the series in Miami this weekend, the Braves will come back to SunTrust Park for a nine-game home stand against the Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Marlins.
PITCHING MATCHUPS
Dallas Keuchel (3-4, 3.86 ERA) is set to open the series Thursday. Keuchel pitched seven strong innings his last time out, allowing four hits and three runs in a no-decision against the Cincinnati Reds.
He is projected to face the Marlins' Elieser Hernandez (1-4, 5.66), who gave up five runs on four hits in three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.
Julio Teheran (6-7, 3.46) is scheduled to get the ball Friday, after pitching five innings and earning a no-decision last Sunday against Cincinnati.
Teheran is expected to face Caleb Smith (7-5, 3.55), who has won four of his last five decisions. He took the loss last Sunday against Tampa Bay, though he allowed only one earned run on six hits in five innings.
Mike Soroka (10-2, 2.47) will start Saturday against Sandy Alcantara (4-10, 4.50), while Mike Foltynewicz (3-6, 6.36) is scheduled to face Hector Noesi (0-1, 9.00) on Sunday.
ON THE AIR
Thursday's game will be broadcast by Fox Sports Southeast, with the series final three games on Fox Sports South. Thursday's and Friday's games will begin at 7 p.m., with Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
All three games can be heard on the radio at 680 AM The Fan and Rock 100.5 FM.
