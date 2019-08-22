The Atlanta Braves will hit the road starting Friday for a unique six-game trip that will take them to three cities.
The Braves, who entered Thursday with a 76-52 record and a six-game lead over the Washington Nationals in the NL East, will open with three games in New York against the fourth-place Mets, who were nine games back.
From there, Atlanta will travel cross-country to play one game in Denver against the Colorado Rockies, making up an April 10 postponement for snow, before finishing the trip with two games in Toronto against the Blue Jays.
Freddie Freeman continues to be a model of consistency for the Braves in 2019, with the first baseman hitting .302 with 33 homers and an NL-best 102 RBIs through Thursday. It marks the second time in Freeman's career that he has hit the 30-home run and 100-RBI plateaus.
With his next homer, Freeman will tie his career high, and he could set a new career high in RBIs (109) by the end of the month.
Freeman's average has dipped a little bit over the last week, but he is still hitting the ball out of the park. Over that span. he has four home runs and six RBIs.
Freeman has gotten help over the same stretch from Josh Donaldson (.350, 3 HR, 4 RBIs) and Ronald Acuña Jr., who has added two homers and five RBIs. Their production is why the Braves entered Thursday on a four-game winning streak, and winners in seven of their last 10.
The Mets entered Thursday on a four-game win streak and have won 20 of their last 25. The only hiccup in that stretch was losing two out of three to the Braves a week-and-a-half ago.
Rookie first baseman Pete Alonso continues to pace New York, coming in hitting .268 with 40 home runs and 97 RBIs. He has been even better over the last week, hitting .414 with two homers and 12 RBIs.
Right fielder Michael Conforto also continues to have a productive year, hitting .256 with 27 homers and 76 RBIs.
PITCHING MATCHUPS
The Braves' Mike Foltynewicz (4-5, 6.09 ERA) will open the series in New York.
The veteran-right hander has pitched better of late, winning two of his last three starts. Last time out, he got a no-decision after dodging trouble against the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing seven hits and two runs in what eventually became a 4-3 win.
The Mets are expected to open with Jacob deGrom (8-7, 2.61), who is 4-0 over his last eight starts. Last time out, he pitched seven innings, allowing one run on three hits in a 4-1 win over the Kansas City Royals.
Max Fried (14-4, 3.84) is scheduled to get the ball for the Braves on Saturday, looking for his sixth win in his last seven starts. He last pitched Sunday and went five innings with three runs on eight hits in a 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Fried did not figure in the decision.
The Mets are expected to turn to Paulding County native Zack Wheeler (9-7, 4.40).
On Sunday, the Braves' Dallas Keuchel (4-5, 4.14) is likely to face Steven Matz (8-7, 4.18).
ON THE AIR
All three games will air on Fox Sports South. Friday's and Saturday's games will begin at 7 p.m., with Sunday's at 1 p.m. The games can also be heard on 680 AM The Fan and Rock 100.5 FM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.