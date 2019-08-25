The Atlanta Braves will rack up some frequent flyer miles this week as they head to Colorado for one game and Toronto for two.
The Braves, 80-52 and in first place in the National League East, are heading to Denver today to make up a game with the Rockies (58-72) that was snowed out on April 10. They will then fly back east for two games with the Blue Jays (53-79) to complete the current six-game three-city road trip.
Atlanta will be looking for its ninth straight victory. They earned their eighth behind the two home runs of Josh Donaldson, who has now hit three in the last two days. Over the last week, Freddie Freeman hit four homers and drove in seven, and the Braves have been buoyed by the addition of Adeiny Hechavarría, and most recently Francisco Cervelli.
The Rockies continue to be led by right fielder Charlie Blackmon, who is hitting .321 with 27 homers and 72 RBIs and third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is at .302, 33 homers and 99 RBIs.
Toronto has a young shortstop who is a star in the making in Bo Bichette. The son of former major leaguer Dante Bichette, Bo was called up at the end of July and has fit right in hitting .345 with eight homers and 14 RBIs.
When the Braves are done in Toronto, they will come home for a nine-game home stand against the Chicago White Sox, the Blue Jays and the Washington Nationals.
PITCHING MATCHUPS
Julio Teheran (8-8, 3.53 ERA) will start today's makeup game against the Rockies. He comes off one of his best outings of the year when he pitched seven shutout innings, allowing only five hits in a win over the Miami Marlins. Colorado is scheduled to pitch Tim Melville (1-0, 1.29). The 29-year-old righthander will be making the fifth start of his career and comes off an outing where he pitched seven innings, allowing one run on two hits.
Mike Soroka (10-2, 2.41) will pitch Game 1 in Toronto. The young ace has pitched at least 6 2/3 innings in each of his last five starts but has not gotten a decision. He will be looking for his first win since July 14. The Blue Jays are expected to send rookie Jacob Waguespack to face Soroka.
Waguespack (4-1, 3.63) will be making the eighth start of his career, but comes off a seven inning, one hit performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Mike Foltynewicz (4-5, 5.68) is expected to start Wednesday against Trent Thornton (4-8, 5.34).
ON THE AIR
Monday's game will begin at 3 p.m. and broadcast on YouTube, the online streaming service. Tuesday's and Wednesday's games will air on Fox Sports Southeast and will begin at 7 p.m. The games can also be heard on 680 AM The Fan and Rock 100.5 FM.
