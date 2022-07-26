Aug 11, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Tim Hudson (15) hits at the Alumni Softball Home Run Derby before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
After returning from Philadelphia, the Atlanta Braves will host their annual alumni weekend Friday through Sunday as they face the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Activities planned include autographs, a parade and a softball home run derby. Details regarding autograph station locations throughout the weekend will be available on the Ballpark app, as well as in the game program.
Friday and Saturday’s games will begin at 7:20 p.m., with Sunday's game set for a 1:35 p.m. start.
To kick off the weekend, Braves alumni will parade through The Battery Atlanta, beginning Friday at 6:15 p.m. The parade will begin at the Silverspot Cinema and travel down Battery Avenue. Fans do not need a game ticket to enjoy the parade.
At 7 p.m., there will be an alumni roll call where Braves legends will be individually introduced as they walk down center field on a red carpet. Friday's expected alumni roster includes Dale Murphy, Andruw Jones, Jeff Francoeur, Steve Avery and Joe Torre, among others.
Beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Braves alumni will be available for autograph signings. Autographs will be given on a first-come, first-served basis on autograph cards. Saturday’s expected alumni roster includes Murphy, Jones, Francoeur, Avery, Torre and Terry Pendleton.
Following the autograph session, the alumni will compete in a softball home run derby at 5:45 p.m., with two teams captained by Francoeur and Brian Jordan and joined by Avery, Jones, Johnny Estrada and Kelly Johnson. Highlights of the event will be broadcast during the Bally Sports Southeast pregame show.
At 6:45 p.m. there will be an on-field pregame ceremony to induct Torre, Joe Adcock and Leo Mazzone into the Braves Hall of Fame.
To conclude the weekend, fans can join Mazzone for a live podcast episode recording of “Behind the Brave” on Sunday at 12:15 p.m. at the Georgia Power Pavilion. The event is free and no game ticket is required.
Sunday’s expected alumni roster includes Mazzone and Greg McMichael.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.