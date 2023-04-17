Nearly four decades ago, the Atlanta Braves thought they had the catcher position locked up with a kid named Murphy.
While Dale Murphy’s path to stardom eventually led him to the outfield, the current iteration of the Braves is confident they’ve found the long-term solution behind the plate by acquiring Sean Murphy — no relation to the elder Murphy — in an offseason trade with the Oakland Athletics.
Still, some questioned the logic when the Braves struck a deal to acquire Murphy in December. Atlanta got some of the best combined catcher production in baseball from the All-Star tandem of Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras. Some balked at including Contreras in that three-team trade as well, particularly with other, seemingly more pressing needs for Alex Anthopoulos to address.
Anthopoulos, and those in the know, realized they had a chance to land a gold glove catcher who was building a reputation as one of the best receivers in the game. Thus, the trade was followed by a six-year contract extension.
With Major League Baseball introducing new rules that include a quicker pace of play, fewer pickoff attempts, bigger bases, and more attempted steals, it stands to reason that a focus on defense could be a difference maker behind the plate going forward.
Murphy could make all the difference there. And he just might hit a little more in his new home.
Though just a .237 career hitter, Murphy was toiling in the cavernous Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum over his first four seasons. In exactly 162 games there, he batted just .212 with a .684 OPS (on-base-plus slugging percentage) and only 17 home runs.
Everywhere else, Murphy has shown considerable upside at the plate. Away from Oakland and including his first two weeks in a Braves uniform, he owns a more respectable .259 average to go along with 33 homers and 47 doubles in 181 games. That production has generated an .840 OPS in 705 plate appearances.
His emergence at cleanup is a welcome development for a lineup currently without three regular contributors. Murphy’s workhorse style behind the plate has helped Atlanta cover for the loss of Travis d’Arnaud to a concussion during the club’s first homestand.
“He’s got a great demeanor, a great attitude about everything,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker. “He’s a big strong guy and he’s used to catching every day, too. That’s great. We have two really great catchers and you know how volatile that position is, so when one goes down like Travis did, it’s good to have somebody that you can just run back there every day and he’s used to doing that.”
A walk-off homer against the Reds on April 10 capped a three-hit night and jumpstarted a hot streak for the Atlanta catcher. It was also a memorable way for Murphy to deliver his first home run in a Braves uniform, the first of what the club hopes will be many big moments at Truist Park for Murphy.
“I know he’s a good offensive player,” Snitker said. “He’s a strong, aggressive guy and he’s going to hit. It was just good to see him get that (home run). I love it when you get a new player and, all of a sudden, they help you win a game like that, that’s huge for them.”
Murphy recently reeled off a 9-for-20 string at the plate in which all nine of those hits went for extra bases. It marked just the second time in franchise history that a Braves player collected nine extra-base hits in a five-game span, and the first time since Joe Adcock did so in 1954.
While that kind of production is obviously not sustainable, the Braves believe Murphy will be able to help them both behind and at the plate for years to come.
