Oct 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) fields the ball and throws out Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) at first base in the first inning during game one of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) slides into second base safely ahed of the play by Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) in the third inning during game one of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) fields the ball and throws out Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) at first base in the seventh inning during game one of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (right) makes a catch on a fly ball as center fielder Michael Harris II (middle) leaps over him while left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) supports in the game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning during game two of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning during game one of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried earned his third straight National League Gold Glove Award, while shortstop Dansby Swanson was a first-time winner Tuesday.
Fried only committed one error in 42 chances over 185 1/3 innings and 30 games. He continues a history of strong-fielding Braves pitchers, including five-time Gold Glove winner Phil Niekro and Greg Maddux, who won 10 of his 18 career Gold Gloves with Atlanta.
Swanson, a former Marietta High School standout, committed eight errors and turned 77 double plays over 161 games in which he played in the field. His .986 fielding percentage ranked second in the majors, trailing only Miami's Miguel Rojas (.987).
Swanson, a Gold Glove finalist in 2020, became the second Braves shortstop to win the award after Andrelton Simmons (2013-14). The free agent is also a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award and was a first-time All-Star.
Braves catcher Travis d'Aranaud and first baseman Matt Olson were finalists at their positions. Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto and Arizona's Christian Walker won at those spots, respectively.
Rounding out the NL winners were Colorado's Brendan Rogers (2B), St. Louis temamates Nolan Arenado (3B) and Brendan Donovan (utility), Chicago's Ian Happ (LF), San Diego's Trent Grisham (CF) and Los Angeles' Mookie Betts (RF).
The Cleveland Guardians had a majors-best four winners in the American League -- Andrés Giménez (2B), Steven Kwan (LF), Myles Straw (CF) and Shane Bieber (P).
The four Guardians were joined by New York teammates Jose Trevino (C) and DJ LeMahieu (utility), Houston teammates Jeremy Peña (SS) and Kyle Tucker (RF), Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B) and Baltimore's Ramón Urías (3B).
