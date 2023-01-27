Brian Snitker is set to remain the Atlanta Braves’ manager through his 70th birthday after agreeing to contract extension through the 2025 season Friday.
The 67-year-old Snitker, who will turn 70 on Oct. 17, 2025 — when the Braves would potentially be in the postseason — guided the team to 101 wins and its fifth consecutive NL East title last season, one year after helping the Braves win the fourth World Series title in franchise history.
Snitker finished third in the Manager of the Year voting in 2022, after winning the award in 2018. He also was a finalist for the honor in 2019 and finished fourth in 2020 and 2021.
Snitker completed his 46th season in the Braves’ organization in 2022, and his sixth full campaign as the Braves manager. He took over on an interim basis following the firing of Fredi Gonzalez on May 17, 2016, then was named the permanent manager Oct. 11 of the same year.
Snitker is 542-451 (.546) at the major league level and he collected his 500th career victory on July 26, 2022 in Philadelphia to become the fifth manager in franchise history to reach the milestone (Bobby Cox, 2,149; Frank Selee, 1,004; George Stallings, 579; Bill McKechnie, 560).
The native of Decatur, Illinois, first joined the Braves as a non-drafted free agent in 1977. He spent four years as a player before beginning his managerial career at 26 years old with the Class A Anderson Braves in 1982.
Snitker went on to manage for 20 seasons in the Braves’ system, compiling a 1,301-1,309 (.498) record with 10 different affiliates. He also had three tours of duty on the major league staff as a coach in 1985 and again from 1988-90 and 2007-13.
