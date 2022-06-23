ASW Distillery will release a new edition of its Fiddler bourbon line — Fiddler Chin Music — in late June as a commemoration of the Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series championship run.
The Braves’ front office selected a private barrel of ASW bourbon prior to last year’s playoffs. The barrel sparked an idea to make the selection widely available to commend the team’s success.
This release is the first of a continuous series of Fiddler Chin Music celebratory releases for the Braves.
ASW was the first whiskey distillery in Atlanta since prohibition. As a neighbor to the Braves at its location inside The Battery Atlanta, the release of Fiddler Chin Music extends ASW’s relationship with the team.
“The Atlanta Braves have been such an integral part of Georgia history for over 50 years. The state has likewise been home to a rich tradition in whiskey-making that we’ve been excited to help revive,” Jim Chasteen, the CEO of ASW Distillery, said in a release.
Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller came up with the name Fiddler Chin Music in the initial meeting concerning the project.
“This was an incredibly fun project with ASW creating a product that marries one of the best bourbons while adding a nod to baseball by infusing bats directly into the bourbon.” Schiller said. “Chin Music is a way to continue our world championship celebration and we look forward to sharing it with our fans.”
The release will feature 4,000 bottles, available at shops across Georgia, and in ASW Distillery’s three Atlanta tasting rooms, including its location in The Battery Atlanta.
