Nov 20, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Chicago Red Stars forward Mallory Pugh (9) dribbles against Washington Spirit defender Kelley O'Hara (5) during the first half of the NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson celebrates during the World Series championship rally at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
One month after homering to help the Atlanta Braves win their first World Series championship in 26 years, Dansby Swanson has another reason to celebrate.
The former Marietta High School star proposed to his girlfriend, Mallory Pugh, and the veteran of the U.S. national soccer team player accepted.
Swanson and Pugh announced their engagement via pictures on their respective Instagram accounts Thursday, showing Swanson getting down on one knee and presenting Pugh with a diamond ring.
"Mr. and Mrs. Swanson coming soon," Swanson posted on his account, with Pugh responding with "Forever with you" on her account -- each getting a number of congratulatory messages from their respective teammates.
The moment was captured by photographer Macen Howells, a former Hillgrove High football player and longtime friend of Swanson's dating back to their time playing youth baseball in Kennesaw.
The 27-year-old Swanson and 23-year-old Pugh have been dating since December 2017, linked together by Swanson's former Braves teammate, Jace Peterson. Peterson's wife, Briana, is Pugh's sister.
Swanson is coming off his sixth season as the Braves' starting shortstop, in which he batted .248 with career highs of 33 doubles, 27 home runs and 88 RBIs.
Pugh, a Colorado native who bypassed college to play soccer professionally, recently completed the National Women's Soccer League season with the Chicago Red Stars, scoring four goals in 21 appearances.
Pugh made her debut with the senior national team in 2016, playing for the U.S. at the Olympics that summer in Rio de Janeiro and becoming the youngest player to ever score an Olympic goal for the U.S. at 18 years old. She also played at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, though she was not part of the U.S. Olympic team earlier this year in Japan.
