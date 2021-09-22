The Atlanta Braves announced the creation of the Most Valuable Teachers Program.
The program, designed to help meet the needs of schools, teachers and students, will provide a donation platform — called DonorsChoose — to raise funds for classroom supplies, special projects and food security needs.
Through the virtual platform, teachers can submit classroom projects that are in need of funds. Funds that are raised through the platform will support student needs.
Fans can donate to help fund crucial needs in classrooms by donating at www.Braves.com/MVT.
As part of the program, the Atlanta Braves Foundation pledged to match all fan donations and to fund additional projects.
USGA opens Bob Jones room at Bobby Jones Golf Course
The United States Golf Association opened the Bob Jones Room in the Murray Golf House at Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta.
The Bob Jones Room, organized by USGA senior historian Victoria Nenno, is a permanent exhibit that will feature artifacts, library materials, photographs and footage from the USGA’s collection.
It will take visitors through Jones’ introduction to golf, along with the triumphs and challenges he faced during his career as he became the only golfer to complete a Grand Slam within a calendar year. It will also feature Jones’ charitable endeavors and academic pursuits, along with his struggle of syringomyelia, a disorder in the spinal cord that ultimately confined Jones to a wheelchair.
The Bob Jones Room was completed as part of a 10-year renovation of the adjacent Bobby Jones Golf Course. The Murray Golf House serves as the clubhouse for the golf course, as well as the headquarters of the Georgia State Golf Association and the Georgia Section of the PGA of America. It is also home to the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame.
The USGA’s Bob Jones Award, which reinforces Jones’ legacy as a role model of integrity, sportsmanship and service, along with the diverse contributions of its recipients, will be a centerpiece of the exhibit.
