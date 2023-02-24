Kevin Kraus got called up to the big leagues by the Atlanta Braves.
After 10 years as the voice for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers in Lawrenceville, Kraus was selected as the new "Voice of the Braves" at Truist Park.
Kraus will succeed Smyrna native Casey Motter, who died unexpectedly June 30, 2022, in his 16th season as the Braves' voice, dating back to their time at Turner Field. A rotation of fill-in announcers completed the 2022 season.
A native of Bethlehem, Kraus was surprised with the news on a video call with Braves pitcher Spencer Strider and radio broadcaster Ben Ingram. He was selected among more than 500 applicants.
“It’s a dream come true,” Kraus said in a release.
After graduating from the University of Georgia in 2011, Kraus has worked in the metro-Atlanta sports community in various announcer roles, including at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, the Atlanta Gladiators and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Most recently, Kraus acted as the voice of Rugby ATL, Atlanta’s Major League Rugby team.
The search for to find the Braves' new PA announcer began in October 2022 and included online and in-person auditions. Last week, fans were able to vote for their favorite finalist, which counted as one of eight total votes on the selection committee.
The other finalists were Larry Garner of Adairsville and Chris Litton of Newnan.
Kraus’ first game behind the microphone will be April 6, as the Braves celebrate their home opener against the San Diego Padres.
