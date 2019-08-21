CUMBERLAND — The Atlanta Braves have placed catcher Brian McCann on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain.
Catcher Alex Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the team's game against the Miami Marlins.
McCann left Tuesday night's 5-1 win over the Marlins after the third inning due to soreness in the knee. Tests on Wednesday revealed the sprain.
The 23-year-old Jackson, who has hit .224 with 25 homers at Gwinnett, is making his second appearance of the season in Atlanta. He had no hits in 10 at-bats in three games from April 8-18 when McCann was out with a strained right hamstring.
