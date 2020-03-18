Another Atlanta sports star is following the lead of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.
Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman says he'll match Ryan's donation of $50,000 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, which distributes food to the needy, and $50,000 to the Giving Kitchen, which aides food service workers who are financially hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
In addition, Freeman says he'll donate another $25,000 to the Salvation Army.
