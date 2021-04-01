The Atlanta Braves are set to expand their capacity to 50% for their second homestand, which begins on April 23, with a three-game series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks followed by a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs.
“After reviewing our seating pods, we feel expanding capacity to 50% will still allow for our fans to be safely distanced from other seating pods,” said Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller in a release. “As we previously mentioned we will review seating and make any necessary changes as the season progresses.”
The change in capacity will not change the health and safety measures which are in place at Truist Park for the 2021 season, which includes wearing a mask when not actively eating or drinking. Braves games will also feature a contactless experience with mobile ticketing and ordering and there will be enhanced sanitization throughout the ballpark.
The Braves were scheduled to open the season on Thursday against Philadelphia at 3:05 p.m. The team returns to Atlanta for their home opener on April 9 also against the Phillies at 7:20 p.m.
For a complete list of what to expect at Truist Park in 2021, fans can get additional information at www.braves.com/letsplay
