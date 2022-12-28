New York Yankees relief pitcher Lucas Luetge (63) reacts after he gave up a home run to Boston Red Sox second baseman Marwin Gonzalez (12) that tied the game, 3-3, in the seventh on Sunday June 6, 2021 at Yankee Stadium.
The Atlanta Braves on Wednesday acquired left-hander Lucas Luetge in a trade with the New York Yankees.
In exchange for Luetge, Atlanta sent a pair of minor-leaguers to New York -- pitcher Indigo Diaz and infielder Caleb Durbin. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Braves designated receently acquired infielder Lewin Díaz for assignment.
Luetge, 35, pitched in 50 games for the Yankees last season, going 4-4 with a 2.67 ERA and two saves, striking out 60 batters and issuing just 17 walks in 57 1/3 innings.
Since the beginning of the 2021 season, he has pitched to an 8-6 record and a 2.71 ERA over 107 games for the Yankees, fanning 138 batters.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound native of Brenham, Texas, was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 21st round of the 2008 draft before the Mariners selected him in the 2011 Rule 5 draft, and he debuted with Seattle in 2012.
In four years with the Mariners, from 2012-15, Luetge went 3-5 with a 4.35 ERA over 111 appearances. Luetge did not appear in the majors again until 2021 with New York, and in six total major league seasons, he has pitched to an 11-11 record and a 3.38 ERA.
Diaz, 24, pitched in 49 games with Double-A Mississippi in 2022, going 3-4 with a 3.08 ERA and four saves.
Durbin, 22, combined to bat .241/.352/.372 over 105 games between Single-A Augusta and High-A Rome last season.
