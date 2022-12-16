Ehire Adrianza of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a game-winning RBI single in the 12th inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Saturday, May 8, 2021 in Atlanta. The Braves won, 8-7, in 12 innings. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images/TNS)
Hoy Park, who the Boston Red Sox designated for assignment earlier this week, was traded to the Atlanta Braves on Friday for cash considerations or a player to be named later.
Park only spent about three weeks with the Red Sox after being acquired for minor leaguer Inmer Lobo from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Nov. 23.
Park, a 26-year-old utility player from South Korea, played 23 games for the Pirates in 2022. He hit .216 (11-for-51) with two home runs.
The Red Sox designated Park to clear space on their 40-man roster for reliever Kenley Jansen, who signed with Boston as a free agent after spending the 2022 season with the Braves.
Park's acquisition was one of two moved Atlanta made to bolster its infield depth options, as it also re-signed Ehire Adrianza to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league camp.
Adrianza, who won a World Series ring as part of the Braves' 2021 team, began the 2022 season with the Washington Nationals before returning to Atlanta in an August trade. In all, the 33-year-old Venezuelan batted .175 on the season.
Adrianza, who primarily plays second base, third base and shortstop, has also seen time at first base and the outfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.