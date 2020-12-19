MARIETTA – Randy Brady scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half, helping McEachern thwart a comeback attempt by Heritage-Conyers and seal an 85-80 win Saturday in a Lemon Street Classic game at Marietta Garden.
Brady's free throws with 9 seconds remaining gave the Indians (6-2) a much-needed four-point lead. After making a defensive stop, they were fouled with 1 second left, and Brady made another free throw to end the game.
“Randy Brady is a good player,” McEachern coach Mike Thompson said of the senior. “He's a smart guy who understands just about every aspect of the game. He makes clutch plays, and he's that glue guy who holds everything together.”
With a chance to tie the game at 80-all, Heritage (5-3) had the ball with roughly 40 seconds left to play. The Patriots' RJ Noord, who matched Dash Boston with a team-high 20 points, missed the game-tying shot as McEachern's Braden Sparks pulled down the rebound.
With McEachern running the clock, Heritage was forced to foul. Sparks made both free throws with 19 seconds left to play to extend McEachern's lead to 82-78.
The Indians led throughout the second half, but when the Patriots threatened to close the gap, Brady would find a way to score.
Brady's layup to start the second half gave McEachern a cushion at 43-38. He converted another later in the third quarter to extend McEachern's lead after Heritage cut the lead to six.
Early in the fourth, a Brady bucket gave McEachern a double-digit lead, and when Heritage closed the Indians' lead to 78-75, Brady made his way to the free-throw line and hit both shots.
“He's really heady under the basket, even though he might be a little undersized,” Thompson said. “He knocks down big shots and he can defend. He's an all-around good player.”
Cam McDowell finished with 19 points in the first half, doing most of his scoring early to help McEachern establish its lead.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by McDowell in the first quarter gave the Indians an 11-4 lead. He also finished a missed shot, converted a layup and a jump shot to extend the lead to 22-8.
McEachern, however, became turnover-prone, and Heritage began chipping away at the lead. The Patriots went on a 9-0 run in the second quarter and took a 38-37 lead on a 3 by Boston.
But McEachern responded with jumpers by Francis Okwasuh and Brady to reclaim the lead.
“Our problems come from live-ball turnovers,” Thompson said. “We turn the ball over trying to do too much, and the other team gets it, runs the other way and shoots a layup. We did that six times in the second quarter, and that's where we lost the lead.
“In the second half, we did a better job handling the ball and handling situations.”
Sparks and John Hilliard finished with 10 points apiece for McEachern.
