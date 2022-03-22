Track and field season is in full swing, and many teams are looking to their veteran lineups to evaluate their squads' ability to reach the next level, with title aspirations in sight.
The Marietta boys had a double-digit lead entering the 1,600-meter relay of last year's Class AAAAAAA state meet, hoping to end their 15-year title drought. However, the Blue Devils' Achilles heel of having a young and inexperienced roster left room for Alpharetta to make a comeback. The Raiders came back to win the state championship by two points.
“I’m not going to lie. It was a pretty disappointing state meet,” Marietta coach Nick Houstoulakis said. “We had plenty of opportunities to put it away, and we didn’t. I think that was a valuable experience for us, and it has only made us stronger this year. That upset last season has motivated us from our sprinters, throwers and distance players all offseason. All around, everybody is focused on one common goal, and that bringing home a title.”
Houstoulakis said this year's team has a completely different mindset because the athletes have identified their weakness, instead of running from it. Marietta is ready to face it head-on and utilize its strengths.
“For us, last year a big weakness was lack of experience,” Houstoulakis said. “Something like that is out of our control, but now that we have the state experience. We are consistently working on handling mental toughness and dealing with the pressure of that magnitude. Since last season, we’ve been focusing on improvement, improving our skillset and setting goals for ourselves and the team. The great thing about track and field is it's measured by numbers. You don’t have to be subjective like other sports, so it allows us to focus on the positives and improvements.”
Marietta will look to its veteran pieces, such as senior jumper Boubacar Ndome, junior sprinter Devin Clark, junior distance runner Jared Fortenberry, junior thrower Max Herman, junior mid-distance runner Malachi Sanders and junior jumper and sprinter Isaiah Sanders.
Marietta's goal-oriented strategy and reliance on its veteran athletes has proven to be successful. It recently won the Hillgrove Invitational and set a team record in distance medley relay with a time of 10 minutes, 25.60 seconds.
The Blue Devils will get another chance to prove they are ready when they host the Cobb County championships this weekend.
“When our veteran guys finish on top at the meet, it impacts our team exponentially,” Houstoulakis said. “A lot of the young guys look to Ndome, Fortenberry or the Sanders brothers for guidance and leadership. This season, the veterans' success is going to be a key component of the drive and success of the team.”
McEachern is coming off a 400 relay state championship and is looking to repeat success with a group of key returners that includes sprinters Drewmel Banks and Joshua Knox, throwers Ethan Sinon and Preston Lang and jumper Acari Alexander.
“This season is all about putting the pieces together after some veteran players have graduated,” McEachern coach Philip Hoskins said. “Jae’den Copeland and Kenneth Adams graduated last year, and they were instrumental pieces in our championship. Our program is successful because we don’t rebuild. Our young players step up.”
The Indians will look to Sinon, who finished first at the Roswell Rotary Relays with a throw of 155 feet, 11 inches in the discus, and Lang, who was third at 139-3, to establish an elite presence in field events, adding to their strength in sprints.
Hoskins said that the team championship mentality is stronger this year because they have a deep lineup to lean on.
In Region 6AAAAAA, Pope has established a strong group with experience built for high-pressure moments. The Greyhounds are made up of role players like sprinters Cullen Eagan and Kris Hayes, thrower Piers Cameron, jumper Theron Nixon, distance runner Carter Spohn, hurdler Caleb Burns and pole vaulter Avery Tartaglia.
Pope has started the season with strong performances from Eagan, who placed top-five in the 100 at the Woodstock Invitational, finishing third in 11.11 seconds, and in the 200 at the the Hillgrove Invitational, with a fourth-place finish of 22.23.
Lassiter's nine returning upperclassmen gives them experience and depth. After graduating a large senior class from their sprinting corps, the Trojans will look to athletes such as Luke Mayer and Sam Gadsden to step into leadership roles.
Mount Paran Christian also has veteran leaders to rely on, including senior sprinters Remi Adams, Jaylen Thomas, Christian Hewling and Micah Lott.
