Latashia Ironside knows how to get her athletes to perform up to their potential.
A former two-time All-American track and field athlete at Georgia, Ironside led the Hillgrove boys track and field team to a third-place finish in the Class AAAAAAA state championship at Berry college. It was the best finish among all Cobb County boys teams.
For her success, Ironside is the 2019 Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year.
“I know how to coach my kids and get the most out of them,” she said. “We have some pretty good athletes at Hillgrove, but you have to coach some of them up to get them to a point of greatness.”
Ironside specializes in coaching the sprints, relays and jumps. She competed for 13 years and was always a jumper, so, naturally, she takes extra pride in those events and can offer some beneficial pointers.
“Being a jumper, I consider that my specialty,” Ironside said. “We work really hard with it. Jump events are something that are kind of fun for our athletes. Running is running, but jump events bring a different feeling to track and field.”
With experience comes wisdom. Ironside tells her jumpers that it is not just about the jump. They have to be fast as well.
“You’re not just going to be a jumper,” Ironside said. “Jumpers are also sprinters. You have to do the sprint workout, because you have to have some speed.”
In her five years leading Hillgrove's track program, four jumpers have won individual state championships, including triple jumper Issaiah McCray this season. McCray also ran the first leg of the 400-meter relay, which the Hawks also won at the state championship.
Garrett Shedrick, who placed second in the 200 and fourth in the 400, was instrumental in the team’s success. A senior in 2019, Shedrick will run at Arizona State next season.
Hillgrove will no longer be able to count on Shedrick and Lance Wise, who will play football at Mercer, but the Hawks will find a way, Ironside said. Emory Floyd is one sprinter she said could follow in Shedrick’s footsteps.
Ironside does not take all the credit for the program’s success. She said pole vaulting coach Benjamin Wood has been a tremendous help.
“Track and field is a lot,” Ironside said. “ I work both boys and girls, and to have (Wood) for these four or five years has been great, because, without him, I don’t think I could have done it.”
After all, her job is not easy.
“It’s not an easy thing to be a woman coach coaching the boys,” Ironside said. “You know, a lot of coaches don't want you to beat them, but we all respect each other. And I think that’s a big deal to be a woman coach and coming out on top as the boys head coach.”
