Marietta track and field coach Nick Houstoulakis likes to get things right.
After a second-place finish by two points at the 2021 Class AAAAAAA state championships, Houstoulakis' boys team beat Brookwood by nine points to claim this year’s title.
It was the Mariettta boys' first state championship in 13 years, and for his efforts, Houstoulakis was named the 2022 Cobb County Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year by his peers.
“It’s a huge honor, it really is," Houstoulakis said. "I do greatly appreciate it. It’s humbling to be respected by your peers and nominated by your peers. Their opinions matter. They’re in the trenches, they’re working hard and they understand what it is.”
Houstoulakis said the returning athletes from 2021 used the disappointment of last year's state meet to help fuel their efforts this season.
“I’m extremely proud of our kids,” Houstoulakis said. “We suffered a very close tough loss last year at the state meet by two points. The majority of that team returned. They used last year’s defeat as fuel, as motivation to get better, to strengthen our weaknesses.”
Houstoulakis said that this year’s team had a high level of focus that set it apart from teams he has coached in the past.
“I’ve been coaching a long time -- football, baseball and track and field. This group of gentlemen was so goal-oriented,” Houstoulakis said. “Week by week, we would sit down and map out, ‘Alright, here’s our competition coming up.’ They knew what they wanted to do. They would have a time or a mark or a distance in mind that they were trying to hit.”
Houstoulakis also had high praise for the rest of his coaching staff and the support they give to the athletes on the team.
“There’s 11 of us total. We have a coach for every event, and they work hard, too,” Houstoulakis said. “They are so goal-oriented with those kids and so kid-focused. That’s the best way to put it. They’re very selfless, get paid next to nothing and work so hard for those kids.”
“They’re special in the fact that they put a lot of time and effort outside of practice into their training and their planning for the kids’ sake.
Next season, Houstoulakis said he wants to strike a balance between his team avoiding complacency and remaining confident in its ability to compete at a high level once again.
“There's going to be high expectations at meets," Houstoulakis said. "Those high expectations are going to keep them from being complacent and just assuming it's going to happen. Now, we also want them to be very confident because they have achieved it, and when you can pull back on those experiences, it's going to help them get through it next year.
"But we have to get focused on becoming the best version of ourselves as athletes and as students. If we can do that, that’ll help keep us from being complacent next year and trying to compete for a second (title).”
