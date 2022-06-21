Eric Young won a state title, committed to a Big Ten Conference university and graduated as one of the best track and field athletes in Allatoona’s program history.
In addition to winning the Class AAAAAA 100-meter title with a time of 10.39 seconds, Young finished second in the 200 and third in the 400. He also swept the regional and sectional titles in all three events.
With his success, Young was named the 2022 Cobb County Boys Track Athlete of the Year by the county coaches.
“This is a really big reward for me. I’ve never had this before,” Young said. “I’ve never had this kind of award.”
Young’s high school career consisted of Class AAAAAA state championships in the 100 and 400. He also earned All-American honors after finishing top-five in the 55, 60 and 200 events at the Nike Indoor Nationals.
Young said he pointed to his development as a track athlete as something he was proud of.
“One thing that has changed is probably my progression throughout my high school years,” Young said. “I’ve been working hard daily, and I’ve changed how I eat throughout the day.”
Young has committed to attending Purdue beginning in the fall. Young said that a combination of a number of factors went into deciding to join the Boilermakers.
“Coaching, academics and how I can relate to other kids,” Young said. “Also, their school because it’s a lot bigger.”
Looking ahead to his collegiate career, Young was not shy about setting lofty goals.
“I’m writing my name down in the books as one of the greatest athletes to come out of Purdue,” he said.
As for Allatoona, Young said that he thinks the next season could be a rebuild for the Buccaneers, but he looks forward to seeing his teammates continue to improve and earn opportunities at the next level.
“Rebuilding, mostly, and seeing athletes at their peak running better and better. Also, getting recommended to big colleges,” Young said. “To see those kids go off in a big bang.”
