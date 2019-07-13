Josh Stradford rarely knows what it was like to lose, especially in the 300-meter hurdles.
That is because he did not lose at all.
Stradford went undefeated on his way to Class AAAAAAA state championship, winning the event with a time of 37.71 seconds.
For his efforts, Stradford is the 2019 Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County All-County Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
McEachern coach Philip Hoskins said Stradford was phenomenal all season.
“He is an excellent talent,” Hoskins said. “The way he can bounce back from races and consistently push by other racers is just fun to watch as a coach. I loved watching him this season.”
Stradford ranked second in the state among all track athletes. Much of his work was done with hurdles coach Cedric Sapp, from whom he learned much of the craft.
Stradford claimed the 300 hurdles at the Region 3AAAAAAA meet in 37.66, more than 3 seconds over the runner-up, McEachern teammate teammate Tyler Tremble. At county, Stradford won in 37.38.
The 300 hurdles was not the only event in which Stradford was successful at the state meet. He was on the 1,600 relay team that finished second overall.
Sapp said Stradford was one of the most mentally tough athletes he had ever coached.
“Josh has the ability to adjust at any moment during a race,” Sapp said. “Whenever he is down, he can easily pick himself back up. That’s the kind of kid he is.”
Sapp and the McEachern coaching staff labeled Stratford not only a leader of the boys team, but a motivator for the girls track team.
Stradford signed with Mississippi State, where he will begin his college track and field career in the fall. Sapp said Stradford will likely have a slow start, but he will figure it out against the tough competition of the Southeastern Conference.
“He’s going to play against much faster competition, so he will have to get better fast,” Sapp said. “He’s improved every year I have known him, so it shouldn’t be an issue when he gets to college.”
Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County All-County Boys Track and Field Team
First Team
100 meters: Ja’Leak Perry, McEachern
200 meters: Kibren Moore, Pebblebrook
400 meters: Jarel Terry, Marietta
800 meters: Anthony Parisi, Pope
1,600 meters: Sully Shelton, Harrison
3,200 meters: Sully Shelton, Harrison
110 meter hurdles: Myles Marshall, Lassiter
300 meter hurdles: Joshua Stradford, McEachern
400 meter relay: Hillgrove (Jalen Davis, Issaiah McCray, Garrett Shedrick, Trevarus Walker, Lance Wise, Andrew Worthy)
1,600 meter relay: McEachern (Treyion Daniels, Justus Joseph, Devin Malone, Stradford, Austin Eziukwu, Tyler Tremble).
High Jump: Fernando Crawford, Campbell
Pole Vault: T.J. Polk Hillgrove
Long Jump: ZayQuan Graham, KMHS
Triple Jump: Issaiah McCray, Hillgrove
Shot Put: Kimani Vidal, Marietta
Discus: BJ Ojulari, Marietta
Honorable Mention
Allatoona: Ed Gilbert, William Windham; Campbell: Fernando Crawdord; Kell: Xavier Parris; Lassiter: Gabe Weatherby; Marietta: Jaylin Johnson, Kamari Miller; Mount Paran Christian: Michael Coffee, Andrew Condra, Jonathan House, Grant Puley; North Cobb Christian: Austin Mathis, Kyle Pierre; Osborne: Ore Adewole, Zyler Johnson; Pebblebrook: Justin Swann; Pope: KC Heron, William Wideman; South Cobb: Royce Turner; Walton: Alex Helms; Whitefield Academy: Louis Brogan, Julian Munoz, Devin Wade.
